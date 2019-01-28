Wales great Jonathan Davies tells Scrum V Six Nations Special that coach Warren Gatland "had to change" their playing style.

Davies has been among critics of Wales' tactical approach at differing points of Gatland's reign, which ends after the 2019 World Cup in the autumn

Gatland's side face France in Paris on Friday in their 2019 Six Nations opener.

