Warren Gatland looks ahead to the 2019 Six Nations and the World Cup that follows. He also reflects on a reign which began with a win against England in 2008 and led to a Grand Slam in his first campaign with Wales.

Gatland's side face France in Paris on Friday in their 2019 tournament opener.

The New Zealander's time in charge of Wales will end after the World Cup in Japan in the autumn.

Six Nations, France v Wales, BBC One, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru on Friday, 1 February from 19:00 GMT; then watch Scrum V Six Nations Special for highlights and analysis on BBC Two Wales and online on Sunday, 3 February from 18:00 GMT - also available on demand.