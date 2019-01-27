Craig Quinnell tells Scrum V his memories of helping Wales beat France in Paris in the 1999 Five Nations.

The lock joined brother Scott in helping Wales make history, breaking a 24-year hoodoo and returning home in the knowledge their father Derek had never celebrated an away win against France.

The two teams meet again at Stade de France on Friday, 1 February at the start of the 2019 Six Nations.

