Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones says it is "disappointing" that talks with players over new contracts have been delayed by the restructuring of regional rugby.

Jones is out of contract after the 2019 World Cup when his national dual contract comes to an end.

The British and Irish Lions lock is waiting to negotiate a new deal but the ongoing talks between the Welsh Rugby Unions and regions.

The discussions are about a new pay banding system for players and funding model for the regions.

