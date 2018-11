Try-scorer Jacob Stockdale says the mood in Ireland's dressing-room after Saturday's thrilling 16-9 win over New Zealand was "a mixture of elation and relief".

Stockdale scored the only try of the game in the second half as Ireland earned their first ever home win over the All Blacks.

"Those are the kind of games when you sit down in the changing room, take a deep breath and just say, 'thank goodness we did it'," said the Ulster wing.