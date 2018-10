Ireland forwards coach Simon Easterby says Saturday's opening autumn Test against Italy in Chicago is a chance to experiment with new half-back partnerships.

First-choice scrum-half Conor Murray has not played this season due to a neck injury, though is training with the Ireland squad, while out-half Jonny Sexton has been rested for the US trip.

Former international flanker Easterby also warned of the physical threat the Italians pose.