BBC Scrum V pundits Jonathan Davies, Andy Robinson and Peter Jackson urge the unions of Wales and Scotland to donate to a charity when the teams contest the Doddie Weir Cup.

Former Scotland and British and Irish Lions lock Weir has motor neurone disease.

Scottish Rugby has defended its decision not to donate any of its earnings from Saturday's Test in Cardiff to the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation Weir set up.

The Welsh Rugby Union says it is involved in fundraising events for Weir's charity.

Former Wales fly-half Davies, former Scotland head coach Robinson and journalist Jackson believe the governing bodies should make a direct financial gift to the foundation.