Ulster must be more clinical - Soper

Ulster skills coach Dan Soper says the province must learn to convert more of their chances into points if they are to continue their development and become a "top team".

Having created a number of scoring opportunities against Racing 92 last Saturday Ulster failed to register any second half points while their French opponents scored five tries in a 44-12 win.

"We just did not nail our chances and they took pretty much every chance they got to score, that is what sets apart the very top teams from good teams," said Soper.