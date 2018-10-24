Flanker Jordi Murphy says Ulster's European Champions Cup defeat by Racing 92 will stand to the team later in the season.

The Irish province took an early lead at La Defense Arena in Paris thanks to tries by Dave Shanahan and Jacob Stockdale but Racing responded by scoring 41 unanswered points to clinch a 44-12 victory.

"It was quite a cauldron, some of the boys wouldn't have played in that kind of high-intensity atmosphere before...that kind of stuff will stand to younger players going forward," said Murphy.