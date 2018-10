Ulster's Michael Lowry says he does not hold a grudge against Simon Zebo for the Racing 92 star's try-scoring celebration during their European Champions Cup match on Saturday.

Zebo has since apologised to Lowry after he pointed his finger towards the 20-year-old before diving over for Racing's fifth try in their 44-12 victory in Paris.

"He apologised again and gave me his shirt and that was good of him to do that. We both decided it was time to move on and there's no hard feelings," said Lowry.