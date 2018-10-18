We know what's coming down the tracks - Ulster prop Moore

Prop Marty Moore believes Ulster know what to expect when they face Racing 92 in the Heineken Champions Cup on Saturday.

Ulster's win over Leicester Tigers in their Pool Four opener came after back-to-back inter-provincial defeats by Munster and Connacht but Moore said those losses helped galvanise the team for their European campaign.

"I think it gave us a bit of a steer in the right direction, what we needed to do and what we needed to address and last weekend was a good opportunity to set a few things right," said Moore.

Top videos

Top Stories

Gloucester's recalled England number eight Ben Morgan
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
Mauricio Pochettino
Usain Bolt
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Danish Kaneria
  • From the section Cricket
Joe Denly
  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Beach Ball
Video
  • From the section Olympics