Prop Marty Moore believes Ulster know what to expect when they face Racing 92 in the Heineken Champions Cup on Saturday.

Ulster's win over Leicester Tigers in their Pool Four opener came after back-to-back inter-provincial defeats by Munster and Connacht but Moore said those losses helped galvanise the team for their European campaign.

"I think it gave us a bit of a steer in the right direction, what we needed to do and what we needed to address and last weekend was a good opportunity to set a few things right," said Moore.