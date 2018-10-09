Underdog tag motivates Ulster - McCloskey

Ulster players Stuart McCloskey and Marcell Coetzee look ahead to their first European Champions Cup match of the season against Leicester on Saturday.

Centre McCloskey says the team are motivated to prove their doubters wrong after back-to-back inter-provincial defeats.

Leicester enjoyed a 12-23 win over Northampton at the weekend, and Coetzee says it is time for Ulster's experienced players to step up and guide the younger members of the squad who have limited experience in European encounters.