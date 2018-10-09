Underdog tag motivates Ulster - McCloskey

Ulster players Stuart McCloskey and Marcell Coetzee look ahead to their first European Champions Cup match of the season against Leicester on Saturday.

Centre McCloskey says the team are motivated to prove their doubters wrong after back-to-back inter-provincial defeats.

Leicester enjoyed a 12-23 win over Northampton at the weekend, and Coetzee says it is time for Ulster's experienced players to step up and guide the younger members of the squad who have limited experience in European encounters.

Top videos

Top Stories

hamilton

Vettel deserves more respect from media - Hamilton

  • From the section Formula 1
Faf de Klerk

England to face under-strength South Africa in autumn Tests

Taulupe Faletau

Faletau set to miss Wales' November Tests with broken arm

Wayne Rooney (left) and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

Mourinho is easy target but Man Utd players must stand up - Rooney

Drew Brees

Watch the moment NFL game is stopped to mark Brees' record passing haul

England team against Wales in August 2018

Why successful World Cup can continue growth of women's game