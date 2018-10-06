Ulster head coach Dan McFarland is confident his side can return to winning ways when they host Leicester Tigers in their opening Heineken Champions Cup pool match on 13 October.

Ulster slumped to their second consecutive inter-provincial defeat when Connacht's dominant scrum helped them to secure their first victory in Belfast in 58 years.

McFarland admitted that his team's discipline must improve next weekend: "Some things we didn't agree with but ultimately we weren't disciplined enough and if you take that aspect out of it [then] we win the game."