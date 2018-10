Scrum-half John Cooney says Ulster have worked hard to put their huge loss to Munster at Thomond Park last weekend behind them.

"It was pretty hard to take but the sun always rises the next day...everyone was in here on Monday working hard."

Cooney was forced off in the first half with a head injury for the second consecutive game but says he is ready to play in Ulster's Pro14 encounter with Connacht on Friday.