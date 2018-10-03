Ulster head coach Dan McFarland says the team he picked to play Munster last week was a competitive side in spite of their record defeat at Thomond Park.

Ulster were without the likes of Rory Best, Stuart McCloskey, Will Addison and Marcell Coetzee as they conceded nine tries en route to a 64-7 loss in Limerick - the province's heaviest defeat in Pro14 history.

"It's not a question of bemoaning the fact that we're missing people," said McFarland. "We've got to get on with it and we didn't get the result we wanted."