Brian O'Driscoll says Ross Moriarty "may be taking a leaf out" of Warren Gatland's book with his claim that Johnny Sexton receives special treatment from referees.

Dragons player Moriarty made his comments on BBC Wales' Scrum V following his recent sin-binning for a tackle on Sexton in the recent Pro14 game against Leinster.

O'Driscoll told BBC Sport NI that Sexton has received "a little bit of treatment" in recent Six Nations tournaments which has "gone unpunished".