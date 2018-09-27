Munster captain Peter O'Mahony is expecting a huge challenge from a very different Ulster side as the two teams prepare for their first inter-provincial derby of the season.

Ulster visit Thomond Park on Saturday looking to extend their unbeaten start under new head coach Dan McFarland while Munster have suffered two defeats from their opening four games in the Pro14.

"They've been playing a great brand of rugby since the start of the season, a different brand of rugby, I think their attacking play is very impressive at the moment," said O'Mahony.

Listen to live coverage of Munster v Ulster [kick-off 19:35 BST] on Radio Ulster MW and BBC Sport website, Saturday 29 September