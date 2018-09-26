Sexton says Wasps will fancy their Leinster cup opener

Leinster fly-half Johnny Sexton says Wasps will believe they are capable of repeating their 2015 pool victory when they travel to face the Heineken Champions Cup holders next month.

The Irish province are seeking a record fifth European title this season and will begin their campaign against Wasps on 12 October.

"I'm sure Wasps are licking their lips coming to the defending champions but we're looking forward to playing them at the RDS again since the last time they pretty much thrashed us a few years ago," said the Ireland fly-half.

