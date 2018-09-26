Munster the 'biggest test yet' - McFarland

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland says his side will face their biggest challenge of the season so far when they take on Munster at Thomond Park on Saturday.

Having fallen to a heavy 37-13 defeat against Cardiff Blues in their most recent Pro14 game, Munster will be targeting a much improved performance against their inter-provincial rivals who return from their South Africa tour with their unbeaten record intact.

McFarland has been impressed with the resilience shown by his team in the opening four games of the season, but adds that there is still plenty for Ulster to improve on.

Top videos

Top Stories

Pogba

Mourinho v Pogba - is this a fight the Man Utd manager can win?

  • From the section Football
Great Britain's Davis Cup team

Britain awarded wildcard for revamped Davis Cup

England prop Joe Marler claps as he leaves the field

England prop Marler retires from international rugby for personal reasons

Rory McIlroy

Europe would be silly to focus on Woods - McIlroy

George Groves

Beating Smith would be 'pinnacle' of career - Groves

  • From the section Boxing
Somerset's Craig Overton

Two hat-tricks in two days as Somerset wrap up victory