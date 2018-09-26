Munster the 'biggest test yet' - McFarland

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland says his side will face their biggest challenge of the season so far when they take on Munster at Thomond Park on Saturday.

Having fallen to a heavy 37-13 defeat against Cardiff Blues in their most recent Pro14 game, Munster will be targeting a much improved performance against their inter-provincial rivals who return from their South Africa tour with their unbeaten record intact.

McFarland has been impressed with the resilience shown by his team in the opening four games of the season, but adds that there is still plenty for Ulster to improve on.