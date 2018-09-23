Former Dragons centre Adam Hughes tells Scrum V that rugby has not "gone soft" following rule changes that have seen more red cards handed out for contact with the head.

The 28-year-old was forced to retire in April 2018 on specialist advice, after suffering complications caused by repeated concussions during his playing career. Hughes is training to become a professional rugby referee.

