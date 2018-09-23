'What's worse, red cards or life-changing injuries?'

Former Dragons centre Adam Hughes tells Scrum V that rugby has not "gone soft" following rule changes that have seen more red cards handed out for contact with the head.

The 28-year-old was forced to retire in April 2018 on specialist advice, after suffering complications caused by repeated concussions during his playing career. Hughes is training to become a professional rugby referee.

READ MORE: Brain injury forces Dragons centre Hughes to retire

Watch Scrum V most Sundays during the season on BBC Two Wales and online; it is available for seven days after transmission on iPlayer

