Ulster head coach Dan McFarland and scrum-half Dave Shanahan reflect on their side's dramatic 39-39 draw with Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

Shanahan scored the visitors' two opening tries to keep Ulster close to their opponents in the opening half.

Henry Speight's try in the final passage of play earned a draw to give Ulster three points and maintain McFarland's side's unbeaten start to the Pro14 season.