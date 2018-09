Ulster scrum-half John Cooney speaks about how he benefitted from counselling sessions while playing for Connacht.

The Ireland international is fronting the 'Tackle Your Feelings' campaign for Rugby Players Ireland, which aims to encourage players to adopt a more proactive approach to mental wellbeing.

Cooney, who has become a fan favourite since joining Ulster before the 2017-18 season, says it is important that mental health becomes something which is spoken about regularly in sport.