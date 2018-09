Ulster and Ireland's Rob Herring says the province are moving in the right direction following their third straight win of the new Pro14 season against Southern Kings last Sunday.

Dan McFarland's side are top of Conference B and have travelled to Bloemfontein for Friday's match with Cheetahs.

South Africa-born Herring says that the emergence of several young players has bolstered Ulster's progress, adding that there is more to come from his side.