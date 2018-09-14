Ulster scrum-half John Cooney talks to BBC Sport NI's Gavin Andrews as he takes him around one of his favourite spots since moving to Belfast - Cultra Seafront.

Cooney moved from provincial rivals Connacht last season, replacing Ravenhill legend Ruan Pienaar.

Cooney's superb debut season for Ulster was handsomely rewarded after he won three top honours at the Ulster Rugby Awards ceremony.

He was named the Ulster Player of the Year, the Supporters Club Player of the Year and the Rugby Writers' Player of the Year.

The number nine has kicked late winning penalties to help secure Pro14 wins over Scarlets and Edinburgh in Ulster's first two games of the new season.