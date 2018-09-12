More to come from Ulster - McFarland

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland says he likes what he has seen from his side in their opening Pro14 fixtures.

The province have started the season with two narrow home wins.

The former Scotland forwards coach only arrived in Belfast to take charge of the team 10 days before the season opener against Scarlets, and adds that he expects Ulster to improve in their upcoming games.

Ulster travel to South Africa to take on Conference B rivals Southern Kings on Sunday before facing Cheetahs on Friday 21 September.

