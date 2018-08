New Ulster head coach Dan McFarland says Saturday's opening Pro14 game against the Scarlets at Kingspan Stadium will provide his squad with the opportunity of showing where they are at.

McFarland only arrived in Belfast last week to take up his duties after a "frustrating" period since his appointment to the position was announced at the end of April.

The former Scotland assistant coach says he senses a "positive" atmosphere among the squad and adds that he is "learning" as he goes along.