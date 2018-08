England forward Nathan Hughes scores a hat-trick of tries for Wasps as the Premiership side cruise to a 31-14 win against Ulster.

Nizaam Carr and Zurab Zhvania also crossed for the home side while Nick Timoney and Angus Kernohan both scored for Ulster in the second half.

Both teams will begin their league campaigns on 1 September with Wasps away to Premiership rivals Worcester Warriors while Ulster host Scarlets in the Pro14.