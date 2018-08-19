Bell 'born, bred, watered and fed' in Ulster

Gloucester Rugby defence coach Jonny Bell says it is a surreal experience to be in the away dressing room at Kingspan Stadium.

Ulster fell to a 29-17 defeat by the Premiership side as Bell returned to the province where he spent nine years as a player and a further five seasons as a coach before joining former team-mate David Humphreys at Gloucester.

Bell has backed Ulster to perform strongly this season if they can build on their strong finish to last season, which saw them clinch a place in the Heineken Champions Cup.

