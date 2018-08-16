New Ulster signing Will Addison believes the province must target a place in the knockout stages of the Heineken Champions Cup and the Pro14 this season.

The utility back made the switch from Sale to Ulster this summer and says the team's ambition should not be curbed by the absence of incoming head coach Dan McFarland, who has yet to leave his role as Scotland assistant coach.

"I think it would be disappointing if we didn't reach the knockout stages in Europe and in the Pro14. I think that's probably the benchmark that we set year-in-year-out," said Addison.