Fly-half Dan Biggar tells BBC Sport Wales he was happy to be sunning himself poolside as Wales built "strength in depth" on tour this summer and how fellow Lion George North helped his decision to join Northampton.

The 28-year-old Wales star left Ospreys for Northampton at the end of last season and played his former side in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, Saints winning 26-13 in Bridgend.

