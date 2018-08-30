'I wasn't going to be hit by the big guy' - Wales try-scorer Adams

Wing Josh Adams describes his first try for Wales, a memorable solo effort in their second Test win against Argentina.

He scooped up a loose pass before cutting infield and beating several defenders on his way to the line.

The Worcester player won his fourth cap in the 30-12 win at Santa Fe and went over as Wales took control in the first half.

Wales were unbeaten on tour, having won their first game against South Africa in Washington DC before beating Argentina in the first Test 23-10.

WATCH MORE: Wales well-placed for 2019 World Cup, says Ellis Jenkins

Top videos

Top Stories

England's Owen Farrell
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
Essex opener Alastair Cook with the County Championship trophy
  • From the section Counties
  • Comments
Katarina Johnson Thompson and Dina Asher Smith
  • From the section Athletics
sebastian Vettel and lewis hamilton pass each other
  • From the section Formula 1
Salford Red Devils celebrate a try
Nicola Adams
Video
  • From the section Boxing