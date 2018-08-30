Ireland's Peat reflects on 'mixed bag' Six Nations

Ireland Women's prop Lindsay Peat says they must produce a positive response to their first loss to Scotland since 2007.

Ireland are away to England on the final day of the championship after the shock defeat by Scotland ended their title hopes.

"We had more than enough ball and possession and opportunity to win that game, I think we just shot ourselves in the foot and poor handling errors and poor decisions really cost us on the day," said Peat.

"We have to bounce back and really put in a performance against England."