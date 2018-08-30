Twenty five years ago Llanelli beat the then world champions Australia 13-9 at Stradey Park.

To mark that day on 14 November 1992, players, coaches and fans gathered at Parc y Scarlets this week to celebrate the occasion.

Scarlets fan Julian Lewis Jones catches up with them for Scrum V, who bring you the best of the action and also take you behind the scenes leading up to the match thanks to unseen footage recently rediscovered by Llanelli's team analyst at the time, Tony Waters.

*Watch Scrum V on Sunday from 18:00 GMT on BBC Two Wales and online, for highlights and reaction of Wales v South Africa and all the Pro14 action.