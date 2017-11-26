Francis absence a big loss for Wales - Adam Jones

Former Wales and Lions prop Adam Jones tells Scrum V that Wales will miss tight-head Tomas Francis in the final autumn Test against South Africa on Saturday, 2 December.

Francis is unavailable for the game as it falls outside the official World Rugby international window and will instead be on duty with his English club side Exeter.

Scarlets' Samson Lee has been troubled by an Achilles injury, meaning Wales could be short of tight-head options against the Springboks.

Coach Warren Gatland will also be without several other players who play for clubs outside of Wales.

