British & Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton says the tourists should embrace the tough pre-Test schedule in New Zealand before they face the All Blacks.

The Lions schedule sees them face all five of New Zealand's Super Rugby franchises and also the Maori All Blacks before playing the All Blacks in a three-Test series.

Wales flanker Warburton, who is currently sidelined with a knee injury, believes the tourists should embrace the challenge, with the tourists helped by an extended 41-man party for the 10-match tour.