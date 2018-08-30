Wales and Ospreys scrum-half Rhys Webb says team-mate Dan Biggar is a "bossy character" but is "great to play alongside".

The Wales international was talking on 5 live's Rugby Union Weekly with Ugo Monye and Chris Jones.

Webb said: "He's great to obviously have outside as a 10 because you know exactly what's happening."

Former England international Ugo Monye asked Webb how he dealt with Biggar's "gobby" attitude on the pitch.

The scrum-half responded: "I've played with him for many years now, so at times I've learnt it goes in one ear and out the other ear."

