Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards hits back at claims their coaching team has gone stale, and dismisses suggestions Warren Gatland is still pulling the strings rather than interim coach Rob Howley.

Edwards said: “We had the best defence the last World Cup. So is that stale?... You think having the best defence at the last two World Cups, you think that’s stale do you?”

Wales have lost two of their first three matches in this year’s Six Nations – to England and Scotland.

“Rob’s in charge now, I’m pretty sure Rob speaks to Warren…. I don’t know if he discusses selection etc but Rob’s in charge, decides what training we do, where we train, what time we train. It’s not a lot different to what we do under Warren Gatland,” he added.

