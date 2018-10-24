John Phillips will become the third Welshman to fight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) when he takes on Brazilian mixed martial artist Marcos Rogerio de Lima in Denver, United States, on Saturday, 28 January.

The 31-year-old from Swansea has based himself in Dublin ahead of the fight and sleeps in a camper van outside the gym, where he is trained by John Kavanagh, who also coached UFC lightweight world champion Conor McGregor.

Phillips journey to this point has long and tough. This is John's story.