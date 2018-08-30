Ulster head coach Neil Doak says the team can regain form during the upcoming crucial series of fixtures despite the injury blow suffered by Ruan Pienaar.

The Springboks star will miss Friday's vital Pro12 game against the Scarlets and Doak says he is also in danger of being ruled out of the European games against Exeter and Bordeaux because of a knee injury.

Doak played down being linked with the Connacht coaching job which will become vacant when Pat Lam leaves the defending Pro12 champions at the end of this season.