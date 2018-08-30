Saints 'flat' in Leinster defeat - Wood

Northampton back row Tom Wood refused to take any positives from his side's 37-10 defeat by Leinster in the European Champions Cup.

"I didn't feel we were anyway near the levels of emotion and intensity that you need on a night like this," the England flanker told BBC Radio Northampton.

"I'm searching for the answers and I honestly don't know what they are. We were flat and we didn't have the intensity."

Saints had England captain Dylan Hartley sent off just six minutes after coming on as a second-half replacement and slipped to the bottom of their pool.

