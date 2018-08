Tries from Louis Ludik and Iain Henderson helped Ulster to a 19-8 win over Scarlets at the Kingspan Stadium.

Paddy Jackson grabbed two penalties, with the Scarlets' points coming from a Will Boyde try and a Rhys Patchell penalty.

The victory puts Ulster top of the table overnight, though the Ospreys will be looking to leapfrog Les Kiss' men into top spot as they face Treviso later in the weekend.

Video is UK Only.