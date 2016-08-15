Coetzee hopes to play 'by mid-January'

South Africa back row Marcell Coetzee says he hopes to be playing for Ulster by mid-January as he continues his rehabilitation from a torn ACL knee ligament sustained in April.

"It's very disappointing but Ulster's attitude has been a source of great comfort to me and my rehabilitation has been going well at the Sharks," Coetzee told BBC Sport NI's Nial Foster.

"Ulster will take over on 1 October and if all goes well I'm aiming at mid-January to start playing again.

"I'm disappointed that I'll not to be able to make my debut earlier but I'd rather be 100% fit before I return to action rather than 70%."

The 25-year-old, who has been capped 25 times by South Africa, will join Ulster on a three-year contract.