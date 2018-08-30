Best looks to improve poor knockout record

Ulster captain Rory Best is confident his side can improve on their poor recent record in the knockout stages of the Pro12 competition by beating Leinster in Friday's semi-final at the RDS.

"You could argue that this is the first year we've actually been peaking towards the end of the season, in the others we have peaked around Christmas and been hanging on until the end of the campaign by a thread.

"The fact we have won our last four games gives us some confidence that we are doing the right things but form means nothing unless you bring it into this weekend.

"Leinster are a quality side, evidenced by the fact that they finished top of the table, but we believe we have the firepower to win it."

