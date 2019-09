Watch as Gavin Henson is sent off for Swansea against Llanelli in 2002 for throwing Garan Evans into an advertising hoarding in a game the All Whites lost 62-6.

Now with Dragons, who host Cardiff Blues on Boxing Day and are then at home against his another of his former teams, Ospreys, on New Year's Eve, Henson hopes his experienced status will help him avoid another such incident.