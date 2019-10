It was a day England met Wales at Wembley when everything was topsy-turvy.

The sport was rugby not football; Wales, not England, were the home team while a new stadium was being built in Cardiff.

The game also turned expectation on its head when un-fancied Wales thwarted England's Grand Slam hopes in the final Five Nations match of all time. And in one of the great climaxes.

"To quote Bill McClaren: "A burst by Scott Gibbs . . . Scott Gibbs is through . . ."