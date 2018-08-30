Ulster assistant coach Allen Clarke says the team produced an "awesome" display to back up their hammering of Toulouse last weekend by edging out the French giants 25-23 at the Ernest Wallon Stadium on Sunday.

A Ruan Pienaar try helped the visitors to a 10-3 half-time lead in the European Champions Cup game and Andrew Trimble and Luke Marshall added second-half touchdowns for the Irish province as they stayed in contention for a place in the knockout stages.

"I thought we were exceptional today, dealing with the atmosphere, the collisions around the breakdown, keeping our discipline and scoring some good points by playing decent rugby with the ball in hand," added the Ulster assistant.

"And when we went behind in the second half, we showed the composure that was required and we saw the game out in the end."