Scarlets wing DTH van der Merwe tells Scrum V about his life as a firefighter before he became a professional rugby player.

He also talks about growing up in South Africa as well as his rise to international prominence with Canada.

Van der Merwe arrived at Parc y Scarlets after starring for Glasgow in the Pro12 and Canada at the 2015 World Cup.

But he will miss their European Champions Cup trip to his former team on Saturday because of injury.

