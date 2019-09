In the wake of Wales' 23-19 World Cup quarter-final defeat by South Africa, coach Warren Gatland is asked how he feels about it.

The New Zealander says it is a "dumb question" before going on to say how proud he was of his players' efforts.

Captain Sam Warburton also rues the 12 points in penalties Wales conceded in the first half against the Springboks.

