Ulster scrum-half Paul Marshall describes retiring Ireland captain Paul O'Connell as "a tremendous servant" in the wake of his heart-breaking hamstring injury at the World Cup.

Marshall admired the Munster lock's incredible presence and believes he will continue to advise his Irish team-mates off the field ahead of Sunday's World Cup quarter-final against Argentina.

Ahead of making his 150th appearance for Ulster in Friday's Pro12 match against Edinburgh, Marshall has backed his Ulster team-mate Rory Best to help take over the leadership responsibilities within the Irish camp in the absence of the injured O'Connell.