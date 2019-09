The Hit looks back at Dan Biggar's flawless performance as he kicked Wales to a 28-25 victory over England at Twickenham in the Rugby World Cup.

Gareth Davies's late try from Lloyd Williams' brilliant cross-field kick and 23 points from Biggar's unblemished boot sealed victory for the Welsh.

Winger JP Pietersen ran in a hat-trick as South Africa beat Samoa 46-6, and Italy beat Canada 23-18.

